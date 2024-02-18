Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $223.78.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZTS

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $188.39 on Wednesday. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $151.03 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.45 and a 200-day moving average of $183.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $176,689.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,233.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,786 shares of company stock valued at $3,047,390 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoetis

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,334,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,912,000 after buying an additional 536,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,630,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,578,000 after buying an additional 213,907 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,262,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,251,000 after buying an additional 167,641 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Zoetis by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after buying an additional 3,244,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Zoetis by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,344,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,730,000 after buying an additional 297,044 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.