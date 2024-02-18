Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at TD Cowen

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stephens raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a positive rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.20.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WAB stock opened at $134.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.41. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $91.89 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total value of $131,431.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,052 shares in the company, valued at $351,559.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total value of $131,431.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,052 shares in the company, valued at $351,559.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Hehir sold 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $742,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,132,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watchman Group Inc. lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 28,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 157,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,690,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,292.4% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

