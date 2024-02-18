Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WGO. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.40.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

WGO stock opened at $69.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.72. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $53.94 and a twelve month high of $75.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.79 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Winnebago Industries

In other news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $937,001.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,425.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $72,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,913.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $937,001.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,425.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 934.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 32,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,246 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,822,000.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.