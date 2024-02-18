Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Evercore ISI

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $23.56.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 113.39 and a beta of 1.58. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $32.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $441.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.82 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 5.82%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 521.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vornado Realty Trust

In related news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $7,767,395.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,306,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,595,368.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,380,174 shares in the company, valued at $66,740,078.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $7,767,395.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,306,546 shares in the company, valued at $38,595,368.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8,355.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Featured Stories

