Analysts Set Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Target Price at $60.56

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.56.

WAL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of WAL stock opened at $60.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.13. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $76.90.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $301,095.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at $167,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 30.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 118.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

