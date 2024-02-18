Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSR shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Fisker from $4.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Fisker from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen downgraded Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fisker from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fisker from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Fisker alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FSR

Fisker Trading Down 3.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE FSR opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. Fisker has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $7.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $256.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 420.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 293.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.