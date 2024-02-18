Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tanger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Compass Point downgraded Tanger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

NYSE SKT opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.01. Tanger has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.04%.

In other Tanger news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,637,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,062,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,100,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tanger news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,637,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,062,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,100,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of Tanger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,126,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,185,844.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Tanger by 4,051.4% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Tanger by 151.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Tanger by 84.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Tanger in the first quarter valued at $74,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.

