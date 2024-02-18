Analyzing Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) and SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) and SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.0% of SuRo Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Barings Participation Investors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of SuRo Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Barings Participation Investors and SuRo Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barings Participation Investors N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital 32.11% -6.58% -4.81%

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

Barings Participation Investors has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuRo Capital has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Barings Participation Investors pays an annual dividend of $1.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. SuRo Capital pays out 157.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Barings Participation Investors has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Barings Participation Investors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Barings Participation Investors and SuRo Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barings Participation Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A SuRo Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

SuRo Capital has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.18%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than Barings Participation Investors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Barings Participation Investors and SuRo Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barings Participation Investors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital $16.10 million 6.65 -$132.18 million $0.07 60.71

Barings Participation Investors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SuRo Capital.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats Barings Participation Investors on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barings Participation Investors

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers. The fund also seeks to invest in warrants, conversion rights, or other equity related instruments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard and Poor's Industrials Composite, Russell 2000 Index, Lehman Brothers U.S. High Yield Index, and Lehman Brothers Intermediate U.S. Credit Index. The fund was formerly known as Babson Capital Participation Investors. Barings Participation Investors was formed on April 7, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

About SuRo Capital

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

