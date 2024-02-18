HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

OCUL has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.25.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Up 10.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

OCUL stock opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.09. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69.

In related news, insider Rabia Gurses Ozden sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $38,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,196.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rabia Gurses Ozden sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $38,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,767 shares in the company, valued at $459,196.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Philip C. Strassburger sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $33,813.45. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 109,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,629.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,366 shares of company stock valued at $194,862 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ocular Therapeutix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $937,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 23,637 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 366.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 12,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

(Get Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.