QuidelOrtho’s (QDEL) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reiterated their hold rating on shares of QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on QDEL. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QDEL

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. QuidelOrtho has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $98.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.00 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.75.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $742.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.91 million. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. QuidelOrtho’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 109.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 48.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.