PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PYPL. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $59.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $79.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.60. The firm has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,772,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

