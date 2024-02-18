Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an inline rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.46.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $86.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $62.10 and a twelve month high of $90.65. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

