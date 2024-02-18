Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

SNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sanofi from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sanofi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sanofi from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of SNY opened at $46.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.41. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The stock has a market cap of $116.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,032,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,617,000 after buying an additional 245,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,047,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,804,000 after buying an additional 249,619 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,513,000 after buying an additional 1,251,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sanofi by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,350 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sanofi by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,697,000 after purchasing an additional 112,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

