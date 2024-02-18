HSBC Lowers Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) to Reduce

HSBC lowered shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $61.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $62.00.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Twilio from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.89.

Twilio Trading Down 4.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $58.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. Twilio has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $78.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $475,148.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,020,880 shares of company stock worth $4,342,944. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Twilio by 68.3% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

