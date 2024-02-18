Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $220.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $200.00.

ECL has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ecolab from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $216.88.

Ecolab stock opened at $215.38 on Wednesday. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $153.87 and a fifty-two week high of $221.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 47.60%.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

