Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.66.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $131.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.48. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $231.42.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $443,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 326.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after acquiring an additional 122,735 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,013,000 after buying an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,751,000 after buying an additional 221,281 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

