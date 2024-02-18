LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Begins Coverage on Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW)

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.0 %

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

PNW stock opened at $67.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 83.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle West Capital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,714,000 after purchasing an additional 241,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,307,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,785,000 after purchasing an additional 273,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,634,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,509,000 after purchasing an additional 74,164 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,507,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,181 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Articles

