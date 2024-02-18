HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Receives “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for HIVE Digital Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HIVE. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HIVE opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $442.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 3.55. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.56.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $31.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 million. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 57.15% and a negative return on equity of 34.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,721,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 14,660 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 972,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 468,421 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

