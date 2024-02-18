Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Cut to $84.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INCY. JMP Securities lowered shares of Incyte from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised shares of Incyte from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Incyte from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.86.

INCY opened at $57.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.55. Incyte has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $79.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Incyte by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Incyte by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 34,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

