CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $375.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $318.00 to $375.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CrowdStrike from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $304.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $247.26.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $329.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $281.26 and a 200 day moving average of $214.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,487.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $110.46 and a 12 month high of $338.45.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,258,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at $289,418,835.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,550 shares of company stock worth $67,168,751. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

