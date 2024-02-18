CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a $32.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jonestrading reissued a hold rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair cut CymaBay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.15.
In other news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $120,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 18,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $435,599.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $120,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,097 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,029 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).
