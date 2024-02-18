Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rezolute’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.35 EPS.
Separately, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Rezolute from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.
Rezolute Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rezolute
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rezolute by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,154,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,053 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rezolute by 569.4% during the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 3,242,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 2,758,403 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Rezolute by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,123,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after buying an additional 1,307,273 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rezolute by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,021,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after buying an additional 48,299 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rezolute by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 768,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.
Rezolute Company Profile
Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.
Further Reading
