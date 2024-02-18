Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rezolute’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Rezolute from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Rezolute Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rezolute

Rezolute stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.14. Rezolute has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rezolute by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,154,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,053 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rezolute by 569.4% during the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 3,242,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 2,758,403 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Rezolute by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,123,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after buying an additional 1,307,273 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rezolute by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,021,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after buying an additional 48,299 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rezolute by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 768,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

