Analyzing Brady (NYSE:BRC) & ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF)

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) and ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Brady and ASSA ABLOY AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Brady alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brady 0 0 1 0 3.00 ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brady presently has a consensus target price of $65.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.87%. Given Brady’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brady is more favorable than ASSA ABLOY AB (publ).

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brady $1.33 billion 2.25 $174.86 million $3.69 16.80 ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $14.41 1.91

This table compares Brady and ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Brady has higher revenue and earnings than ASSA ABLOY AB (publ). ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brady, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Brady pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $5.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 20.7%. Brady pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) pays out 39.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Brady has raised its dividend for 38 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Brady and ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brady 13.62% 19.08% 13.64% ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.3% of Brady shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Brady shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brady beats ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brady

(Get Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification. It also provides name tags, badges, lanyards, rigid card printing systems, and access control software for people identification; and wristbands, labels, printing systems, and other products for tracking and improving the safety of patients. In addition, the company offers workplace safety, identification, and compliance products, such as safety and compliance signs, tags, labels, and markings; informational signage and markings; asset tracking labels; facility safety and personal protection equipment; first-aid products; and other compliance products for process, government, education, construction, and utilities industries. Further, it provides stock and custom identification products; and sells related resale products. The company serves industrial and electronic manufacturing, healthcare, chemical, oil, gas, automotive, aerospace, governments, mass transit, electrical contractors, education, leisure and entertainment, telecommunications, and other industries through distributors, direct sales force, and digital channels. Brady Corporation was incorporated in 1914 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. It offers BIM-ready door opening solutions; doors and hardware products; electronic access control ecosystem, wireless, electronic key, standalone access, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, cylinders, exit devices, door closers, floor spring, pull handles, and other hardware; and entrance automation systems. The company provides its products primarily under the ASSA ABLOY, Yale, and HID brands. It sells its products through distributors and wholesalers. The company serves aviation, education, distribution and logistics, entertainment and public facility, finance and banking, government and military, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, mining, office and enterprise, homes and residence, retail, shipyards, and transportation industries. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was incorporated in 1954 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.