Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) PT Raised to $263.00 at Truist Financial

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $233.00 to $263.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $228.79.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $241.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.67. Marriott International has a one year low of $153.56 and a one year high of $250.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. FMR LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 16.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,219,000 after buying an additional 1,194,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,982,000 after buying an additional 74,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marriott International by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,416,000 after buying an additional 1,173,028 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Marriott International by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,147,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,793,000 after buying an additional 934,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

