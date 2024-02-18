Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $452.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $282.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $377.67.

Medpace Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $391.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.29. Medpace has a 52-week low of $167.00 and a 52-week high of $399.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $306.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.04.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.72 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medpace will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total transaction of $2,142,328.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,613,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,014,709.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total value of $6,945,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,689,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,724,176.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total transaction of $2,142,328.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,613,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,014,709.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,391 shares of company stock worth $37,490,151. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

