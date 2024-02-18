Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

MERC has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Mercer International from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.92.

MERC stock opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.06). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $470.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Mercer International’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mercer International will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is currently -8.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Mercer International by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 264,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 31,879 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Mercer International by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 23,320 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Mercer International by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party.

