Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of LXEO opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. Lexeo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $22.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The company reported ($12.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($11.40). Equities analysts expect that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXEO. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,537,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,971,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,342,000.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of HCM caused by TNNI3 mutations.

