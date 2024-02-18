Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Hello Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.83.

Hello Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Hello Group stock opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. Hello Group has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Hello Group had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $417.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.47 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hello Group will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hello Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Hello Group by 254.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hello Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Hello Group by 49.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hello Group by 103.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

