NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $21.36 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $30.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

About NortonLifeLock

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.