JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target to $34.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NMIH. StockNews.com raised NMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on NMI in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on NMI in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.13.

NMI Stock Performance

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average of $28.66. NMI has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $32.50.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. NMI had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 55.63%. The business had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NMI will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NMI

In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $5,161,395.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 426,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,855,855.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 136,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $4,066,704.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 426,963 shares in the company, valued at $12,706,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $5,161,395.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 426,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,855,855.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,750 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,910 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in NMI by 11.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 15.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 61.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

