Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $246.54.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 0.2 %

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $244.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $252.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.41 and its 200 day moving average is $205.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,348,411.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles River Laboratories International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.