StockNews.com Lowers CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CNHI. Oppenheimer cut shares of CNH Industrial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CNH Industrial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $12.70 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.15.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 6.72. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $17.06.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 30.08%. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CNH Industrial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 6,664.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.