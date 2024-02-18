StockNews.com Lowers Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BMO

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $94.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $73.98 and a fifty-two week high of $100.54. The company has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.1137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 171,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,757,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,086,000 after purchasing an additional 69,009 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at $446,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at $58,266,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 10.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,590,000 after purchasing an additional 249,185 shares during the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.