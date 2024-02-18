BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target Cut to $3.00

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BB. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. CIBC cut their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.75 to $4.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.08.

BB opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.44. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.15 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 68.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip G. Brace bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Philip G. Brace acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,650. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 29,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $97,051.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,374.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,922 shares of company stock worth $329,212. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 262.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 470.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

