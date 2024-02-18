JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target to $107.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $93.00 to $107.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BFAM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.38.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BFAM

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $110.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.48. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $71.65 and a 52-week high of $111.92.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $455,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,810,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,305 shares of company stock worth $871,105 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.