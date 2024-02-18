Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$250.00 at CIBC

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$225.00 to C$250.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IFC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$221.00 to C$247.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$232.00 to C$252.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$236.40.

TSE IFC opened at C$228.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$182.01 and a 52 week high of C$229.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$206.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$202.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 74.58%.

In related news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total value of C$1,583,589.00. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle insurance; insurance for car, motorcycle insurance, RV, ATV, snowmobile, boat, and trailer vehicles.

