BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target Cut to $55.00

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BL. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a market perform rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair lowered BlackLine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.90.

Get BlackLine alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BL

BlackLine Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackLine

BL opened at $57.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -576.10, a PEG ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $47.26 and a 12-month high of $72.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.33 and a 200-day moving average of $56.62.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the sale, the executive now owns 88,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,927.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,322 shares of company stock valued at $390,627. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,738,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,733,000 after acquiring an additional 79,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.