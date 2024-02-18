Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $177.00.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $107.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.41 and a 200-day moving average of $120.36. Baidu has a 52-week low of $97.51 and a 52-week high of $160.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter worth $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

