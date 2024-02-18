Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ARGX. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $612.00 to $641.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $518.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of argenx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $525.90.

argenx stock opened at $392.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.30. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $327.73 and a fifty-two week high of $550.76. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.29 and a beta of 0.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nkcfo LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

