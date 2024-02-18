CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB) & Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) Critical Review

CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) and Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

CFSB Bancorp has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oconee Federal Financial has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CFSB Bancorp and Oconee Federal Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CFSB Bancorp $11.34 million 4.65 $1.45 million $0.07 113.57 Oconee Federal Financial $18.05 million 4.52 $3.30 million $0.30 46.57

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Oconee Federal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CFSB Bancorp. Oconee Federal Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CFSB Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

1.1% of CFSB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of CFSB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CFSB Bancorp and Oconee Federal Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CFSB Bancorp 3.22% 0.49% 0.11% Oconee Federal Financial N/A 2.03% 0.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CFSB Bancorp and Oconee Federal Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CFSB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Oconee Federal Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Oconee Federal Financial beats CFSB Bancorp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CFSB Bancorp

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company offers one- to four-family residential real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in various types of investment grade investment securities and liquid assets comprising the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various government-sponsored enterprises, corporate debt, mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, asset-backed securities, municipal obligations, mutual funds, and certificates of deposit of federally insured institutions. Further, it offers online and mobile banking, and online bill pay services. The company operates through three full-service banking offices and one limited-service branch office in Norfolk County, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Quincy, Massachusetts. CFSB Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of 15 Beach, MHC.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee and Pickens County areas of northwestern South Carolina, and the northeast area of Georgia in Stephens County and Rabun County. It offers deposit products, including demand, money market, NOW, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential and multi-family real estate loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; mortgage loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer and other loans, such as installment loans for various consumer purposes, including the purchase of automobiles, boats, and other legitimate personal purposes. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. was founded in 1924 and is based in Seneca, South Carolina. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Oconee Federal, MHC.

