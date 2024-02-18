Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Raised to $152.00 at Barclays

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $138.00 to $152.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.21.

Datadog stock opened at $129.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.19. The company has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,081.17, a PEG ratio of 114.03 and a beta of 1.18. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $761,755.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 169,699 shares in the company, valued at $19,817,449.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $761,755.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 169,699 shares in the company, valued at $19,817,449.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $1,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,460,914.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 962,537 shares of company stock valued at $117,342,717. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Datadog by 743.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 167.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

