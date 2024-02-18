Desjardins Cuts CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$30.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CAE. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered shares of CAE from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$36.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.36.

Shares of CAE opened at C$25.66 on Thursday. CAE has a 12 month low of C$24.75 and a 12 month high of C$33.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38. The firm has a market cap of C$8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.90.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

