Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PARA. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Paramount Global from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered Paramount Global from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Paramount Global from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PARA

Paramount Global Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

PARA stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.73. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $24.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PARA. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.