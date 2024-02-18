Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given New $136.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.71.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $109.19 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $129.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.13.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $470,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,242.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $470,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,242.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,387 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 48.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

