Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SHLS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised Shoals Technologies Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of SHLS opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.54. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $28.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average is $16.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

