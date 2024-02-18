Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.88.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of RGLD opened at $108.65 on Thursday. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $101.82 and a 1-year high of $147.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $152.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.32 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,552,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 66.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,360 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,762,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 612,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,406,000 after buying an additional 242,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

