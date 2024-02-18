Monness Crespi & Hardt Boosts Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Price Target to $33.00

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $30.60 on Thursday. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The company has a market cap of $830.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.14.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.17). Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Shoe Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 5th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 16.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 16.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 13,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

Featured Articles

