Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROIC. Bank of America cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.19. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.21). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $84.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 222.23%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 189.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 29.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

