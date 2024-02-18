Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ribbon Communications has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.83.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBBN

Ribbon Communications Trading Up 2.3 %

Institutional Trading of Ribbon Communications

NASDAQ RBBN opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63. Ribbon Communications has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.77 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 275.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 135.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 103.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications

(Get Free Report)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.