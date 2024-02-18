Contrasting InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) & SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) and InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.9% of SITE Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of SITE Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

SITE Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. SITE Centers pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays out -105.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SITE Centers 0 2 2 0 2.50 InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SITE Centers and InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

SITE Centers presently has a consensus target price of $14.13, indicating a potential downside of 0.39%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $15.55, indicating a potential upside of 55.34%. Given InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than SITE Centers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SITE Centers and InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SITE Centers $539.46 million 5.50 $168.72 million $1.21 11.72 InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust $166.45 million 8.71 $79.96 million ($0.19) -52.68

SITE Centers has higher revenue and earnings than InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SITE Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

SITE Centers has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SITE Centers and InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITE Centers 49.25% 14.00% 6.56% InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust -15.34% -1.38% -0.80%

Summary

SITE Centers beats InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure, and offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions. InterRent's primary objectives are to use the proven industry experience of the Trustees, Management and Operational Team to: (i) grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

